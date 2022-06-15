Where is Elected Chief Mark Hill?

The Chiefs of Ontario have begun their annual assembly for the first time in two years in person. It kicked off Tuesday morning in Toronto with a welcoming to the traditional lands of the Wyandotte and treaty lands of the Mississaugas and Anishnawbe. Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Chief Stacey Laforme welcomed the gathering to the Mississaugas treaty lands and recited a poem entitled “What If, Canada Day. “ He said he will be front and center to remind the country who was here before Canada. He recited saying instead of parades and fireworks what if they were quiet and gathered with family and considered the awful truth of Canada’s birth, of her history. He said the land is built on the lands of the Indigenous people and tears…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice