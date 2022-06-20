Six Nations teen hoping to win Memorial Cup championship with Hamilton teammates

By Sam Laskaris Writer Brenden Anderson’s hockey season has included his share of ups and downs. Anderson, a 19-year-old forward who is toiling with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), certainly can’t complain the way things have been going recently. And his fortunes could get even better in the coming days as the Six Nations teen and his Hamilton teammates are hoping to win the top prize in Major Junior hockey. The Bulldogs captured the OHL championship this past Wednesday on home ice, defeating the Windsor Spitfires 6-1 in the seventh and decisive game of the league’s championship final series. With the victory, the Hamilton squad advances to the four-team Memorial Cup tournament, which begins today (Monday) and continues until June 29 in Saint John, N.B. Hamilton…



