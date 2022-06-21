National News
B.C. urges preparedness and strategy to fight extreme climate events

June 21, 2022 2 views

VANCOUVER- The British Columbia government has released its new strategy to get the province ready to fight extreme weather that sets off heat, wildfires and flooding. Environment Minister George Heyman says the plan includes enhanced roles for the BC Wildfire Service to prepare and prevent fires. He highlighted the success of the community of Logan Lake, southwest of Kamloops, in its preparation that helped it avoid being overrun by an aggressive wildfire last August. Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith says the community had 18 years to prepare for such a fire, and her advice is that it’s important just to start somewhere and take the first step to protect properties and communities. Heyman says the province is creating a provincial flood strategy, an extreme heat preparedness plan and is working…

