Brantford Police asking for public help to identify men involved in armed robbery

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifiying two men who robbed a business in the Lynden Park Mall at gun point Monday, June 20th at about 5:20 p.m.

Police received a 9-1-1 call Monday reporting an armed robbery in progress within the Lynden Park Mall mall on Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Lynden Road. Police did not identify the business but local shoppers on scene at the time or robbery identified the store as a Rogers cell store.

Police said three male suspects entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded merchandise from the store employees. The men were wearing gloves and their faces were concealed.

Police said the suspects obtained a quantity of cell phones and fled the scene in a silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck, heading westbound on Highway 403.

No physical injuries were sustained during the incident.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS:

Suspect #1

male, black, late teens or early 20’s, approx. 5’8”, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, black ball cap, and black cloth covering face.

Suspect #2

male, black, late teens or early 20’s, approx. 5’8, thin build, wearing blue jeans, white shoes, black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, and black cloth covering face.

Suspect #3

male, black, late teens or early 20’s, approx. 5’8”, thin build, wearing black pants, black hooded sweatshirt, and black cloth covering face

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION: The suspects fled the scene in a silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspects. If you have any information related to these investigations, please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or, to provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice