National News
ticker

Cree of Chisasibi to search for graves at residential school sites in northern Quebec

June 21, 2022 44 views

MONTREAL- The Cree Nation of Chisasibi says it will search for unmarked graves at five residential school sites that operated on Fort George Island, in northern Quebec.

The nation says it decided to “seek its lost children” with the use of ground-penetrating radar after extensive consultation with the community, including elders and residential school students and survivors.

The five sites are linked to Catholic and Anglican residential schools that were among the largest and longest to operate in the province.

Chief Daisy House said in a news release the ground search will be difficult given the terrain.

House is calling on the Catholic and Anglican churches to share their records to ensure the investigation is productive.

The Cree Nation of Chisasibi is among several First Nations that have decided to search residential school sites in their territories following news in May 2021 that the remains of as many as 215 children were found using ground-penetrating radar around the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia’s Interior.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2022.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Bigstone Cree Nation moving forward on justice related programs 

June 21, 2022 47

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Helen Flamand is confident that a series of justice-system…

Read more
National News

Sergeant at arms ‘flabbergasted’ at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy

June 21, 2022 73

 By Erika Ibrahim THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was…

Read more

Leave a Reply