Dedication ceremony planned for Saskatchewan residential school memorial

REGINA- Saskatchewan is to mark National Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a ceremony for the province’s residential school memorial.

The Saskatchewan Party government and Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty are to dedicate the residential school memorial on the grounds of Government House.

The event is to be attended by elders and residential school survivors.

The Saskatchewan residential school memorial design, which symbolizes the cycles of the seasons and of life, was first unveiled in September.

The project is the result of one the calls to actions from Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which recommended installing a publicly accessible, highly visible residential school memorial in each capital city.

The government says it is meant to honour survivors and all the children who were lost to their families and communities.

