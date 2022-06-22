Editorial
ticker

AFN in crisis mode…happy Indigenous people day?

June 22, 2022 30 views

The Assembly of First Nation is in crisis mode. It’s national chief has accused the organization of among other things corruption and the AFN executive countered with a suspension. The first time, by the way, a National Chief has been suspended and the first time an investigation into staff complaints against an AFN leader has led to an investigation against them . At least, it’s the first time that it’s become public. Four staff members complained of bullying and harassment including being required to attend the now infamous Hawaiian ceremony in which they were to relate their traumas to the National Chief, their boss. A new Whistleblower policy, ironically one the National Chief says she pushed for, allowed them to come foward without fear of reprisal. An internal investigation into…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Look mom no hands!   Six Nations marked National Indigenous Day with a fair like atmosphere thanks to local manufacturer Grand River Enterprises bringing in amusement rides adding to the community’s picnic Tuesday at the Six Nations Cultural and Memorial Sports Centre. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations marked National Indigenous Day

June 22, 2022 52

Look mom no hands!   Six Nations marked National Indigenous Day with a fair like atmosphere…

Read more
Local News

Chiefs of Ontario support AFN suspension of National Chief

June 22, 2022 30

By Lynda Powless Editor The Chiefs of Ontario (COO) have come out in support of the…

Read more