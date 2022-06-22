Chiefs of Ontario: Minister Marc Miller expecting more grim news

By Sam Laskaris Writer Marc Miller is among those anticipating more grim news. Miller, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, was one of the featured speakers at the Chiefs of Ontario Annual General Assembly held this past week in Toronto. Miller took part in the four-day event, which wrapped up on Thursday, via Zoom. During his introductory comments, Miller spoke about unmarked graves that have been located at former residential schools across the country. “It’s been a year since Kamloops announced their tragic news on the missing and those that have been found on the Kamloops residential school,” he said.“And that news remains as difficult and horrific today as first announced. In the last year a dozen communities have come forward with possible findings of unmarked burials and I know unfortunately…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice