Chiefs of Ontario: Minister met with scorn touts accomplishments

By Sam Laskaris Writer Wilfred King said he was going to rain on Patty Hajdu’s parade. And the chief of the Gull Bay First Nation in northern Ontario did just that on Wednesday. Hajdu, the Minister of Indigenous Services, virtually attended the Chiefs of Ontario Annual Chiefs Assembly to provide an update on various Indigenous issues the federal government has been working on. Hajdu then took a handful of questions from assembly delegates. When it was his turn with the mic, King immediately voiced his displeasure with Hajdu and her colleagues regarding a land-based claim. After getting in touch, King said Hajdu wrote him back telling the chief she didn’t have time to meet with him. King added he has not received responses to letters sent to other federal politicians….



