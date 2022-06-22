Chiefs of Ontario support AFN suspension of National Chief

By Lynda Powless Editor The Chiefs of Ontario (COO) have come out in support of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) saying it will continue to work with the national organization despite allegations of corruption made last week by the now suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald. In a statement Monday Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare said no evidence to support any claims of corruption at the AFN has been provided. “The AFN is a vital and effective organization. National Chief Archibald has made some very serious allegations about the AFN and its employees and we have yet to see any evidence supporting her claim,” Chief Hare said in a statement Monday, (June 20, 2022). The AFN National Chief was suspended last week amid calls for her to step aside while…



