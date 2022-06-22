Hamilton to consider HCCC views on widening Red Hill Parkway

By Turtle Island News Staff The City of Hamilton will take the Haudenosaunee Chiefs Confederacy Council’s views into consideration when it comes to widening the Red Hill Valley Parkway. The city voted to halt studies looking at widening the Red Hill Valley Parkway to give a joint stewardship board made up of three Hamilton councillors and three Haudenosaunee delegates to take part in the process. Proposals to widen the eight-kilometre road must go through the board’s consideration process due to its original mandate and agreement with the city. The board was not utilized or engaged when the city started studying the potential expansion in 2015. Hamilton’s council directed staff to pause work into the proposed widening to give the board time to deliberate. The change in direction is “positive,” said Aaron…



