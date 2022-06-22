Six Nations hires Nation Building Director

Trevor Bomberry will help Six Nations raise its profile in the province and the world. Bomberry was introduced to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) as the new Director of Nation Building at the General Council Committee meeting on June 14 and said he’s excited to get to work. “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to work in this role,” he said. “I look forward to the challenge and the work ahead.” Bomberry graduated from McMaster University with honours in sociology and a minor in Indigenous studies. Darren Jamieson, senior administration officer said Bomberry has many years of experience working with Six Nations, the Iroquois Caucus and the Haudenosaunee/Six Nations Negotiating Team during the 2006 Douglas Creek Estates negotiations. “He has very good and strong relationships with council as well…



