Three Six Nations men facing drug charges

June 22, 2022 1 view
Six Nations Police seized drugs, cash, cell phones and a large hunting knife. (SN Police supplied Photo)

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Police have charged three Ohsweken men with drug possession and trafficking charges after two men were seen selling drugs from a vehicle at the Six Nations Parks and Recreation Parking lot June 17th. Police said they witnessed a drug transaction in direct connection to a drug trafficking investigation that has been ongoing since May 2022. The investigation had been conducted in regards to two males operating a vehicle actively trafficking drugs. Police said at the time of the arrests elementary school aged children, parents and staff were engaged in outdoor activities at the nearby running track. Police blocked in two vehicles and executed three Section 11 Controlled Drug and Substance Act search warrants, seizing a large quantity of Cocaine, Canadian currency, drug packaging, digital…

