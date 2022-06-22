Water treatment plant prevents residents from applying for compensation

By Turtle Island News Staff Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) doesn’t qualify for a piece of a settlement related to clean drinking water advisories, but they’re trying to prove that individual community members do. At its June 14 General Council Committee meeting SNEC directed Elected Chief Mark Hill’s office to send a letter to the McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Olthuis Kleer Townshend LLP, the lawyers responsible for winning an $8 billion landmark class action lawsuit against the Crown related to water quality in December 2021, detailing why Six Nations residents qualify for compensation. Councillor Nathan Wright, who chairs the Environment Committee, told councilors Six Nations, as a community, is not eligible for a $500,000 settlement because of the water treatment plant on the reserve. “Six Nations is not included in…



