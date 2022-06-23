Chiefs register back-to-back one-goal victories

By Sam Laskaris

Writer

For the second time in as many nights the Six Nations Chiefs found themselves in a game decided by one goal on Wednesday.

And just like it had done on Tuesday, the local Major Series Lacrosse squad managed to emerge victorious.

The Chiefs’ latest triumph was an 11-10 overtime decision versus the host Brooklin Lacrosse Club, in a match that was held at the Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby.

Six Nations had also eked out an 11-10 win over the visiting Peterborough Lakers, the three-time defending national Mann Cup champions, on Tuesday, in a contest staged at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA) in Hagersville.

Stew Monture handled the head coaching duties for the Chiefs in both outings as the club’s head coach Duane Jacobs was in the United States.

“The boys stayed patient and dug deep,” Monture said of the Chiefs’ match on Wednesday. “We were down three goals and battled back.”

The Six Nations club was trailing 10-7 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the third period.

But a pivotal moment in the contest then occurred as Brooklin’s Adam Perroni was assessed a five-minute major and ejected from the match for a vicious head check to Chiefs’ star Austin Staats.

That infraction came while another delayed minor penalty was about to be called against Brooklin. The end result saw the Chiefs go on an ensuing 5-on-3 powerplay.

Six Nations ended up scoring three consecutive goals with the man advantage to tie the game at 10-10.

“That was a big turning point too,” Monture said. “We stayed disciplined after that and made them pay for hitting one of our best players with a head check.”

Neither side was able to score in the final six minutes of the third period. Thus, a sudden-victory OT session was required.

Six Nations’ Brendan Bomberry netted the overtime winner.

Chiefs’ veteran Cody Jamieson was pleased to see his squad rally from its three-goal deficit in the third period.

Jamieson, however, said he wasn’t sure the Six Nations side would indeed be able capitalize on the opportunity it was presented.

“Our powerplay hasn’t been the best,” he said. “We’ve got too much talent to not be successful on the powerplay. But any time you get a power play you kind of buckle down and try your best to score a goal. With our talent we expect to score goals, especially on the power play.”

Jamieson added he didn’t think Perroni’s ejection should necessarily be deemed a turning point in the contest.

“But I feel it gave everybody energy and gave everybody life dropping those shots,” he said.

Jamieson, Bomberry, Austin Staats and Jerry Staats scored two goals each for the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Randy Staats, Vaughn Harris and Joey Cupido, acquired in a trade via the Cobourg Kodiaks which was announced earlier on Wednesday, also scored for the Six Nations club.

With the victory against Brooklin the Chiefs boosted their record to a perfect 3-0 this season.

Six Nations is the only undefeated team in the MSL, which features just four squads this year.

The Chiefs’ next game is on the road this Sunday against the host Kodiaks.

Six Nations will then host Peterborough next Tuesday, June 28. The opening faceoff at the ILA is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Add Your Voice