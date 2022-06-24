Three men facing drug and firearm charges

By Bree Duwyn

Six Nations Police have charged two Ohsweken men and a Toronto man with drug possession and unauthorized firearm possession charges after searching two residences, including four trailers and two vehicles early this morning (Friday, June 24th).

Police arrived at one of the two residences located on River Range Road at about 6:15 a.m., and spotted a man jumping from a window in an attempt to evade police. The man was caught immediately.

A second man was located inside the residence and was arrested without incident, according to police.

At the first residence, a search was conducted where police found a loaded 9 mm handgun, a loaded homemade prohibited firearm, approximately $8,000 in Fentanyl, currency, ammunition, cell phones and a digital scale.

When a search of the second residence and trailers was conducted, police also found drug paraphernalia and a replica firearm.

Facing criminal charges are:

Malik Denzel Graham, 18, of Toronto, is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl, two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, as well as Firearm/Weapon/Ammunition: Careless Use, and Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000.

Corey Tyler Hill, 27, of Ohsweken, is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl, two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, two counts of Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and three counts of Possession of a Firearm or Weapon contrary to Prohibition Order.

Corey Tyler Hill is also charged with three counts of Fail to Comply with Release, three counts of Breach of Probation, Disobey of Court Order, and Firearm/Weapon/Ammunition: Careless Use, and Proceeds of Crime under $5,000.

Steven Travis Hill, 30, of Ohsweken, is charged with Fail to Comply with Undertaking Conditions and Breach of Probation.

The three men were held for a formal bail hearing.

