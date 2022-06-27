Saskatchewan NDP makes history by electing Carla Beck, its first female leader

REGINA- Saskatchewan’s NDP has chosen Carla Beck to be its new leader, making her the first woman to lead the party in 90 years.

Beck, the member of the legislative assembly for Regina Lakeview, defeated Kaitlyn Harvey, a Metis lawyer from Saskatoon, at a leadership convention in Regina.

Beck received 3,244 votes to Harvey’s 1,492.

The next provincial election is still more than two years away, but Beck expressed hope to become Saskatchewan’s first female premier by focusing the next few years on growing the party and taking back the province.

Lorne Calvert, who was at Sunday’s convention, was the last NDP premier, losing power to the Saskatchewan Party under the leadership of Brad Wall in 2007.

Former NDP leader Ryan Meili announced his resignation in February to allow the party to rebrand as it works to shift away from critiquing the government on its COVID-19 response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022.

