Brantford city bus now wrapped with Every Child Matters

By Bree Duwyn Writer The City of Brantford, along with the Survivors’ Secretariat, unveiled an Indigenous Peoples themed full- bus wrap on (Wednesday) June 22. The bus was wrapped in order to “acknowledge and honour Indigenous communities in our region”, according to a media release from the City of Brantford. The new look marked National Indigenous History Month and will be in operation for the next year. Mohawk Institute Residential School survivors and family members were in attendance, getting the opportunity to see the freshly wrapped bus up close and to take it on an inaugural drive through Brantford. The bus design features the Every Child Matters movement and the seal of the Survivors’ Secretariat. The project was undertaken by the City of Brantford’s Communications and Community Engagement department, with…



