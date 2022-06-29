Local News
ticker

Brantford city bus now wrapped with Every Child Matters

June 29, 2022 48 views
The city of Brantford has launched an Every Child Matters wrapped bus that will be seen along city streets. (Supplied Photo)

By Bree Duwyn Writer The City of Brantford, along with the Survivors’ Secretariat, unveiled an Indigenous Peoples themed full- bus wrap on (Wednesday) June 22. The bus was wrapped in order to “acknowledge and honour Indigenous communities in our region”, according to a media release from the City of Brantford. The new look marked National Indigenous History Month and will be in operation for the next year. Mohawk Institute Residential School survivors and family members were in attendance, getting the opportunity to see the freshly wrapped bus up close and to take it on an inaugural drive through Brantford. The bus design features the Every Child Matters movement and the seal of the Survivors’ Secretariat. The project was undertaken by the City of Brantford’s Communications and Community Engagement department, with…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Sentencing date set for former Wiikwemkoong police chief

June 29, 2022 45

 By Lori Thompson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Terry McCaffrey will hear his sentence on October 13…

Read more
National News

Former Inuit MP and hereditary chief join dozens appointed to Order of Canada

June 29, 2022 32

By Cassandra Szklarski THE CANADIAN PRESS Former MP Nancy Uqquujuq Karetak-Lindell of Arviat, Nunavut and Hereditary…

Read more