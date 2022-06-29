Ontario Voter turnout in Six Nations declined in 2022 election

By Bree Duwyn Writer The Ontario Provincial Election results of June 2, 2022 show a significant decrease in voter turnout across Six Nations with only 167 ballots casted. In the 2018 Provincial Election, Six Nations members took to the polls with a voter turnout of 1515 votes. Not only did Six Nations see a rapid decline in the votes this year as an independent community, but according to Elections Ontario, the 2022 election was the lowest recorded turnout across the province. 2018 saw Progressive Conservative Will Bouma win the riding of Brant – Brantford – Six Nations/Mississauga of the New Credit, however, New Democratic Party (NDP) but candidate Alex Felsky clinched a majority of Six Nations votes. This year, Bouma was re-elected but the majority of Six Nations voters voted…



