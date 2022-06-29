Local News
Painting depicting Residential School children raises $157,250

June 29, 2022 39 views
Striking artwork entitled “Indian Residential School, Leaving the Shallow Graves’ by renowned Indigenous artist, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun (Coast Salish name, Lets’lo:tseltun) has sold at auction for $157,250. The artwork was commissioned by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel to raise funds for two Indigenous organizations.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia-Nine months after being commissioned by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel to mark Canada’s inaugural Truth & Reconciliation Day, a striking artwork by renowned Indigenous artist, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun (Coast Salish name, Lets’lo:tseltun) has sold at auction. The painting, entitled Indian Residential School, Leaving the Shallow Graves and Going Home netted a final price of $157,250. All proceeds from the sale of the painting, including Heffel’s Buyer’s Premium and auction fees, are being donated to two outstanding organizations, the Orange Shirt Society and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society. “Since the start of this project, we have been moved by Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun’s story, his vision, and his generosity,” said Don Stuart, Executive Vice President of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel, the firm that commissioned the piece. “It has been…

