RoseAnne Archibald to reveal documents to BC chiefs of alleged corrupt practices at AFN, she says

Documents to be revealed as AFN assembly begins next week By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s been a “challenging’’ 10 days, says RoseAnne Archibald in an extensive interview with Windspeaker.com conducted June 25. The first woman leader of the largest, best-funded Indigenous organization in the country may or may not have been suspended from her position as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, but Monday she meets with chiefs in British Columbia, at their invitation, and says she’ll present them with documented evidence of alleged corruption at the AFN. According to the AFN executive committee and the AFN secretariat board of directors, they voted June 17 to suspend Archibald with pay, saying she had “breached her obligations to the AFN’’ when she commented publicly on information…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice