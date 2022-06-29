National News
Sentencing date set for former Wiikwemkoong police chief

June 29, 2022 1 view

 By Lori Thompson

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Chief of Police for Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Terry McCaffrey

Terry McCaffrey will hear his sentence on October 13 at the Gore Bay courthouse. Mr. McCaffrey was convicted of sexual assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code, on April 25 by Justice J. Elliott Allen.

Mr. McCaffrey pled not guilty at a four-day trial that commenced on March 15 of this year.

He was charged following an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigations Branch investigation into an historical sexual assault allegation after an individual came forward about an incident that had occurred in 2019.

Prior to the sexual assault charge, Mr. McCaffrey had a lengthy career in law enforcement, working with several Indigenous police services across Canada before joining Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) as chief of police in July 2018. Mr. McCaffrey’s employment was terminated by the Wikwemikong Police Service Board following his conviction.

 Lori Thompson is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of THE MANITOULIN EXPOSITOR. 

