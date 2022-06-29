Local News
Six Nations Elected Council to open land encroachment talks

June 29, 2022 31 views

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is putting together a game plan to restart talks with area municipalities and developers after being chastised by their own lands department for ignoring Six Nations land rights during its current term. “To be blunt, you guys need to step up to the plate as council and get active on these things,” an irritated Phil Monture told the SNEC political liaison meeting Monday (June 27). Monture is the former director of the Six Nations Land Claims Research Office.. “Unless political leadership is not in their face, they won’t take us seriously,” said Monture. Monture and Lonny Bomberry, current director of Six Nations Lands and Resources Department, urged SNEC to take immediate action to address Six Nations land rights issues. “It’s time…

