Six Nations Elected Councillor resigns, takes on new job

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Councillor Wendy Johnson has resigned from council. Turtle Island News has learned the councillor, who was in her third year of a four year term of office, announced her resignation last week effective June 26, 2022. The councillor has resigned to take a new position. The resignation brings council members down to seven. Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry is on sick leave. Six Nations Elected Council did not responded to Turtle Island News questions about the councillor’s resignation by deadline. Six Nations Electorial officer Steve Williams said he has not been notified by SNEC of the councillor’s resignation. “If a council member has resigned a by-election has to be held,” he said. Williams is the Chief Electoral Polling Officer appointed for the 2019 election he is…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice