Six Nations massive land claim could face delay…again

By Lynda Powless Editor Canada may be breathing a little easier these days after Six Nations massive land claim to almost one million acres of land in southwestern Ontario could be stalled. Turtle Island News has learned the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) a Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) department, has filed an 11th hour intervention with the courts that could cause a delay to the community’s long awaited court action. Six Nations Lands and Resources department received notice of the motion to intervene almost three weeks ago, Turtle Island News learned. “Yes we did received notice that the HDI brought a motion to be added as a party to the court action,” said Lonny Bomberry director of Lands and Resources. He said it could delay the court action again. “They…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice