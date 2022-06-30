Six Nations Police investigate arson, employees avert serious damage

Employees quickly averted a potential explosion after man set fire to a gas pump at the Highway 54 business (KT GAS VIDEO PHOTO)

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

Six Nations Police are investigating an attempted arson after KT Gas & Convenience & Tobacco employees averted a potential explosion Tuesday (June 28) when an intruder entered the business and set fire to its gas pumps.

Six Nations Police responded to the fire at the business on 54 Highway, just east of Painter Road at about 10:30 p.m. to find night personnel said they had quickly extinguished a fire set at the gas pump after a dark coloured truck had pulled into the driveway of the business. A man exited the truck and crawled under a gate, that blocks the driveway afterhours, while a second man was seen standing at the driver’s side door. Police said a man was seen pouring gas on the business’ pumps before setting it on fire leaving and jumping into the truck that headed eastbound on Highway 54.

Police said security footage showed a dark blue/black Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a chrome front grill had parked outside the gate before the suspect set both the kiosk and northwest pump on fire.

A Facebook post by KT Gas said the suspect got into the passenger side of the truck with a driver who had been seen waiting in the laneway.

Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour said the act could have cost lives. “This is a very dangerous situation. This intentional act had the potential to cause severe damage to the business as well as endanger the well being of the security guards and perpetrator themselves. If anyone has any information we ask that they contact the Six Nations Police Service or Crime Stoppers. “

KT Gas, thanked their staff in a Facebook Post. “Thankfully, to the quick and brave actions of our night personnel, who were on site at the time of the attack, quickly extinguished the fire and the damage was minimized. We are happy to say that no one was injured throughout the malicious and dangerous act,” said KT Gas in the post.

Police described the suspect as a male wearing all black clothing, black shoes and a camouflage mask.

As a result of the incident, KT Gas will not have diesel fuel until the damaged pump is repaired. However, gas is still available.

KT Gas thanks the community for the continued support of their business.

Police continue to investigate and are asking the public for assistance. If you know anything about this incident please call 519-445-2811 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersbb.com.

Add Your Voice