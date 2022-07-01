National News
Six Nations/ Brantford Every Child Matters Walk marks Canada Day

July 1, 2022 157 views

BRANTFORD- Hundreds wearing bright orange shirts emblazoned with the message Every Child Matters walked from Brantford’s civic centre to the site of the former Mohawk Institute Residential school on Canada Day, Friday July 1 in remembrance of Indigenous children who did not return home from residential schools. At the Mohawk Institute site speakers spoke of the abuses and what happened to children who had attended the schools. The walk was organized by the Brantford Region Indigenous Support Centre. It’s the second year for the walk.

 

