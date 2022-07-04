Hope, comfort as ‘healing walk’ to honour residential schools victims draws thousands

By Calvi Leon

A sense of hope and healing emerged from a sea of orange at Victoria Park Friday more than 2,000 people gathered on Canada Day for a walk to honour residential school victims and survivors.

“My heart is full,” lead organizer Elyssa Rose said of the turnout. “I am stopping myself from tears consistently because this means, yet again, that we’re supported, we’re loved and people want to show that they care.”

The second annual Turtle Island Healing Walk comes after 10,000 people gathered at the park on Canada Day last year, in wake of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites in Western Canada.

Friday, Indigenous leaders and advocates reminded the crowd what July 1 now represents.

“Today is to bring healing, but the main part of today is to bring hope and love . . . for those who’ve felt alone or silenced,”

Rose said. “Today is about to bring community, fuelling that feeling of hope for our future as we balance those two things.”

Hundreds of participants wearing orange and carrying banners, many adorned with the words “Every Child Matters,” made their away around a stretch of downtown London Friday, looping around the park.

A vibrant, colourful display of jingle dress dancers and orange smoke captured the attention of participants and nearby motorists after the first stretch of the three-kilometre walk at Oxford and Richmond streets.

Church- and government-run residential schools were a network of mandatory boarding schools for First Nations, Inuit and Metis children across Canada. An estimated 150,000 children were removed from their homes and sent to them to be forcibly assimilated into white Canadian society. Thousands died of diseases, abuse, and other causes.

Southwestern Ontario was home to two residential schools, the Mohawk Institute in Brantford and Mt. Elgin Industrial School on what is now Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, southwest of London.

