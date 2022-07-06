Slider
Anderson and Hamilton teammates downed by hosts in Memorial Cup final

Brenden Anderson is satisfied with this season. (Supplied Photo)

By Sam Laskaris Writer Six Nations’ Brenden Anderson and his teammates with the Hamilton Bulldogs came up one step shy of their ultimate goal. But Anderson, a 19-year-old forward, is still rather pleased with the success the Bulldogs enjoyed during the 2021-22 season. The Hamilton club won the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) championship and advanced to the Memorial Cup tournament, which wrapped up in Saint John, N.B. last Wednesday. The Bulldogs made it to the championship final of the tournament. But they were defeated 6-3 in the final by the host Saint John Sea Dogs. As hosts, the Sea Dogs, who compete in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), had received an automatic entry into the Memorial Cup tournament. The event also included the QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataractes and…

