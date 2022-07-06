Brantford pushing feds and province to settle Six Nations land claims

BRANTFORD, ONT-The City of Brantford is urging the federal and provincial governments to settle Six Nations land claims and to provide Indigenous communities with ongoing compensation.

Kevin Davis, Mayor of Brantford introduced a motion at a Committee of the Whole meeting on July 5 that calls on Ontario to resume negotiations, settle and to give a percentage of all Land Transfer Tax to First Nations as a means of “reparation for historic injustices.”

“While we can’t go back in time or provide a land dispute settlement, we can take concrete steps beyond the realm of words into one of concrete action, resulting in a new direction and new path forward to address injustices of the past,” he said at the meeting.

The city is also urging the province to give municipalities tools to aid negotiations and share their prosperity with Indigenous communities through amending the Municipal Act 2001 to let them implement a Municipal Land Transfer Tax for all properties in addition to the provincial tax, which would go to Indigenous communities, “for the benefit of Indigenous Peoples’ to freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.”

The motion also urges the province to change the Development Charges Act 1997 to include in the list of eligible charges, a charge which can go to local First Nations to “to provide capacity funding to those Nations for their review of development applications, monitoring of development projects, as well as for infrastructure that benefits local First Nations communities.

The motion also seeks changes to the Planning act to create a charge for Indigenous Communities within the Community Benefits Charge to preserve and advance Indigenous interests.

Davis told Brantford Council all the Provincial government does is, “download the issue to municipalities without any clear direction or guidance leaving municipalities to fend for ourselves, which gives rise to frustration and tensions between municipalities and Indigenous communities.”

In 1784, Sir Frederick Haldimand issued a proclamation allocating six miles or nearly 10 km on either side of the Grand River, beginning at the mouth of Lake Erie (present day Port Maitland) to the river’s source (in present day Dundalk), for the benefit of the “Mohawk Nation and such others of the Five Nation Indians as wish to settle in that quarter” (also known as the Haldimand Tract.) That land included 950,000 acres of land, but today Six Nations control about 5 per cent of the land.

Six Nations launched a lawsuit against the federal and provincial governments in 1995 seeking compensation for lands they did not sell or surrender, an accounting all all profits, property, or other assets belonging to or held by the Crown for the benefit of the Six Nations (trust funds), and an accounting for the management or disposition of those assets.

Six Nations negotiations with Ontario, and Canada broke down in 2010 Six and Nations resumed the lawsuit.

APTN reported Officials at Crown-Indigenous Relations were worried they may lose, through an internal memo the news network acquired.

“The First Nation is claiming approximately 900,000 acres of land that was improperly surrendered in southwestern Ontario,” the memo explained. “Justice Canada advises that portions of the Six Nations litigation claim poses high risk for the Crown, and will result in a significant damage award.”

The lawsuit and a research booklet published by the SNEC Lands and research department alleges that in the 1800s, Crown agents took Six Nations funds and gave it to municipalities, McGill College, the Law Society of Upper Canada, the City of Toronto and more.

It gave funds to companies that used it to build railroads, canals and other infrastructure. There is evidence that Six Nations trust money was used to pay down a portion of Canada’s war debt.

Davis said municipalities don’t have a lot of power to help deal with the situation and tensions that arise when development or other municipal activities happen, but the province and federal government can do something about it.

He’s also urging other surrounding municipalities, including Haldimand, Norfolk, Hamilton, Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo and others to introduce similar motions.

Davis called the delay in resolving the ’95 lawsuit, “a national shame that has been going on for 27 years,” adding, “I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes another decade or two to work through the courts.”

He said the lack of engagement with other levels of government on this important issue “extremely disappointing.”

The suit is scheduled to go to court in 2023.

For more information about the lawsuit visit https://www.sixnations.ca/LandsResources/20200507FurtheramendedSOC.pdf.

To read the research booklet visit https://www.sixnations.ca/LandsResources/SNLands-GlobalSolutions-FINALyr2020.pdf.

