National chief faces vote of non confidence, says rebuild AFN

July 6, 2022 61 views

By Lynda Powless Editor VANCOUVER B.C- It has been a day of firsts as the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National chief told the packed assembly she has been targeted by the AFN regional chiefs, its secretariat, bullied and subjected to lateral violence. In a speech, she had originally been told she could not make, she accused the AFN secretariate- the governing body of the AFN made up of regional chiefs- of “usurping the authority of the AFN chiefs and not being honest. “I told the truth of the corruption at the AFN. They don’t want you to know the truth. They don’t want me to talk to you. But I am obligated to talk to you under the charter. I have a sacred moral obligation to speak the truth,”…

