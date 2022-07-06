Orange wave hits Brantford on Canada Day

A wave of orange: Hundreds participate in Every Child Matters Walk By Bree Duwyn Writer BRANTFORD – In a river or orange they wore bright orange shirts, carried placards and flags and hit the city’s streets on Canada Day. Friday (July 1) marching from the Brantford Civic Centre to the former Mohawk Institute Residential School, reminding everyone of the lost children and dark history behind the birth of Canada. “I am here to walk for the survivors and those who didn’t come home,” said Candy Green who donned an orange shirt and carried an orange Every Child Matters flag. Green is originally from Six Nations but now resides in the city of Brantford. With an orange ribbon in her braided hair and moccasins hanging in her other hand, Green stood…



