Rivermen rebound from lone loss thus far to down visiting Merchants

By Sam Laskaris Writer Despite having a handful of regular season games remaining, the Six Nations Rivermen can start prepping for the playoffs. The Rivermen improved their league-leading record to 12-1-0 thanks to a 10-6 Ontario Series Lacrosse victory over Oshawa-based Merchants Lacrosse Club on Sunday. The match was held at the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Centre. Following the game the Rivermen brass started making some cuts and roster changes to gear up for its post-season. “We’ll practice this week,” said Rivermen head coach Darcy Powless. “And we’ll work on the power play and with our roster being finalized now we can start tweaking the finer points on both ends of the floor to get ready for playoffs.” Six Nations has three regular season contests remaining, including Saturday’s…



