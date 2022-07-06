Six Nations by-election yet to be called

By Bree Duwyn and Lynda Powless Writers Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is in election mode, almost. The council had until Monday, July 4th to notify the community of a vacancy on council created with the resignation of councillor Wendy Johnson. Former councillor Wendy Johnson resigned her position on council, effective June 26th. Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill read the former councillor’s resignation letter at the last council meeting June 28th to council. But, as of Tuesday July 4, Six Nations Election Officer Steve Williams said he has not been notified by SNEC of the resignation. Williams said he learned of the resignation from the newspaper. “According to the election code they have five days to notify me or they are in contravention,” he said on Thursday,June 30.” On…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice