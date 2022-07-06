Six Nations Elected Council gives $50,000 to local Food Bank

Local News
By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations’ Community Food Bank will be receiving $50,000 in funds this year from Six Nations Elected Council to assist with inflation of food prices. The money will come from SNEC’s COVID-19 funding, which is available for members of the community who are in distress, according to CFO Ana Cecil Perez. Last year, SNEC donated $25,000 to the food bank. “They need help because more and more people are using the food bank, because the food prices are crazy right now,” said Councillor Helen Miller. Councillor Miller questioned whether SNEC will be providing annual funds to the food bank or if it is a one-time funding opportunity. “I’d like to move this on a one-time basis, just because we’re pulling the money from COVID (funds). I…

