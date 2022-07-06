Six Nations Elected Council to prioritize learning language

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Elected Council plans to take action to incorporate more of Six Nations’ languages into community life, beginning at the administrative level and working down to various programs and services. Elected Chief Mark Hill said that council will make it a priority to work with departments and staff to incorporate more language “across the board”, following a presentation (during council on June 28th) from Onkwehon:we Advisory Group (OAG) of Six Nations Lifelong Learning Task Force that highlighted the current state of languages in Six Nations. Members of the OAG, Rick Monture, an associate professor at McMaster University, Heather Watts, manager of the Education Coordination Office, and Mikenzie Sandy of the University of Toronto joined the council meeting as speakers. The purpose of their presentation was…



