Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit

July 7, 2022 71 views

VANCOUVER – Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations agreed to
a forensic review of its finances dating back at least a decade in a
resolution that says a serious problem exists within the assembly
that is causing “reputational harm.”

It comes after National Chief RoseAnne Archibald claimed she was
suspended last month for trying to investigate corruption within the
organization.

Before the vote, some chiefs voiced concerns about the cost of
the audit, while others called it a necessary process to “establish
truth.”

More coming.

-CP-

