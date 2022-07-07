Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit

VANCOUVER – Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations agreed to

a forensic review of its finances dating back at least a decade in a

resolution that says a serious problem exists within the assembly

that is causing “reputational harm.”

It comes after National Chief RoseAnne Archibald claimed she was

suspended last month for trying to investigate corruption within the

organization.

Before the vote, some chiefs voiced concerns about the cost of

the audit, while others called it a necessary process to “establish

truth.”

More coming.

-CP-

