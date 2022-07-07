First Nations COVID-19 cases decreased in June

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY – Indigenous Services Canada said that COVID-19 cases reported from First Nations communities across Canada have decreased since May 2022.

In a monthly update, 590 active COVID-19 cases were reported for the month of June 2022.

These average daily reported cases are a 38 per cent decrease from May.

There were 17 newly reported hospitalizations, which resulted in a 59 per cent decrease from.

Three deaths were recorded, which is a 63 per cent decrease from May.

As COVID-19 continues to affect and impact communities across Canada, the federal government is monitoring the virus throughout the country, including new variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Indigenous Services Canada continues to assist with prevention and response efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

