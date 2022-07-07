National News
ticker

First Nations COVID-19 cases decreased in June

July 7, 2022 46 views

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

 OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY – Indigenous Services Canada said that COVID-19 cases reported from First Nations communities across Canada have decreased since May 2022.

In a monthly update, 590 active COVID-19 cases were reported for the month of June 2022.

These average daily reported cases are a 38 per cent decrease from May.

There were 17 newly reported hospitalizations, which resulted in a 59 per cent decrease from.

Three deaths were recorded, which is a 63 per cent decrease from May.

As COVID-19 continues to affect and impact communities across Canada, the federal government is monitoring the virus throughout the country, including new variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Indigenous Services Canada continues to assist with prevention and response efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

If you are looking for regularly updated resources, please visit:

Updated regularly – Confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated bi-weekly – Vaccines administered

Updated bi-weekly – PPE shipments to communities

Updated weekly – Epidemiological summary of COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities

 

COVID-19: Indigenous Awareness Resources

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit at its annual gathering

July 7, 2022 61

VANCOUVER- Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations have agreed to a forensic review of its…

Read more
National News

Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit

July 7, 2022 75

VANCOUVER – Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations agreed to a forensic review of its…

Read more

Leave a Reply