National News
OPP: Missing youth from Caledonia area group home located

July 8, 2022 130 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON– The OPP has located a 16-year- old youth who went  missing from a Caledonia group home earlier today. 

The OPP would like to thank the public for all their assistance.

 The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  said earlier  the youth was last seen at 3:30 a.m. today, Friday, July 8, 2022, when he left the residence in an unknown direction from 5th Line. He may be headed to a wooded area.

He is 5’9″ tall, 130 lbs., has sandy brown hair, no facial hair and is wearing track pants with no shoes. Haldimand OPP officers, the Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP K-9 Unit and the OPP Aviation Service are involved in the search.

The Haldimand OPP is asking the public to please check their backyards and any outbuildings for the missing teenager.

There was no threat to public safety. 

