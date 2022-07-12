Six Nations mourns the passing of Lillian Montour

By Bree Duwyn

Lillian Montour, former Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) councillor, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford, Ont. on July 2. She was 92.

Montour was heavily involved in the Six Nations community over the course of her life, including her role as a councillor for District #4 under the Forty-Ninth Elected Council from January 1994 to December 1995.

Mother to six children, Montour was an active and hardworking member of the community.

She was one of the founding members of the Six Nations Public Library, while also serving as its first librarian. Montour also worked in tobacco farming and attended Mohawk College in the evenings.

She then went on to become the Head Librarian at the Woodland Cultural Centre, across from the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford, Ont.

Montour was also an active member of the Six Nations Fair Board, the Grand River Post-Secondary Education Committee, and Six Nations Health Foundation for several years.

In a release, SNEC extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Montour.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and good medicine are with her loved ones as we mourn and reflect on her tremendous contributions to Six Nations throughout her extraordinary life,” said SNEC.

In lieu of flowers, Montour’s family asks that any donations be made to the Six Nations Health Foundation.

