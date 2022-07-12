Six Nations Police investigate attempted arson

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-For the second time in a week a Six Nations business has been hit by an attempted arson.

Six Nations Police are investigating an attempted arson on an automotive business on Sixth Line Road that occurred Friday, July 8 at approx. 4:00 a.m.

Police and Six Nations Firefighters were on the scene where homeowners said their business on the property was damaged in an attempted arson, according to a media release from SN Police. Police said a motor vehicle near the business building was destroyed .

It’s the second time a Six Nations business has been hit.

On June 28th KT Gas & Convenience & Tobacco on Highway 54 was hit by an attempted arson at about 10:30 p.m.. KT Gas’ night personnel prevented the fire from spreading after spotting a dark coloured truck pull into the driveway and saw a man crawled under the gate that was blocking the driveway. The man then poured gas on the business’ pumps and set fire to them before running from the scene. The fire was quickly doused by security personnel. Police arrived on, scene and were told the truck left eastbound on 54 Highway. After confirming through security footage, police determined that the vehicle was a dark blue/black Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a chrome front grill. Police said the security footage also confirmed that the suspect ignited the kiosk and northwest pump on fire before fleeing the scene.

Police are investigating both incidents. If you have information on either incident please contact police at 519-445-2811.

If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward, please call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppersbb.com.

