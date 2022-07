AFN audit could cover three National Chiefs’ terms

Chiefs Committee to Oversee Forensic Audit of a Decade of AFN Finances By Lynda Powless Editor VANCOUVER B.C.- The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) will be hiring an independent auditor to sift through a decade of the organization’s financial activity after chiefs faced a tumultuous annual general assembly littered with allegations of corruption, the suspension of the national chief and questioned the authority of its secretariate last week. The heated session culminated in a resolution from the Chiefs-in-Assembly last Thursday that says a “serious problem exists “within the AFN that is causing reputational harm to the organization. The resolution called for a forensic review of its finances going back 10 years a “third party investigation into the climate of toxicity, bullying and lateral violence at the AFN,” and finally it…



