Local News
Slider

AFN audit could cover three National Chiefs’ terms

July 13, 2022 82 views
Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald survives chaotic annual general assembly as chiefs committee told to oversee possible 10 year audit. See story page 2 and more on national pages.

Chiefs Committee to Oversee Forensic Audit of a Decade of AFN Finances By Lynda Powless Editor VANCOUVER B.C.- The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) will be hiring an independent auditor to sift through a decade of the organization’s financial activity after chiefs faced a tumultuous annual general assembly littered with allegations of corruption, the suspension of the national chief and questioned the authority of its secretariate last week. The heated session culminated in a resolution from the Chiefs-in-Assembly last Thursday that says a “serious problem exists “within the AFN that is causing reputational harm to the organization. The resolution called for a forensic review of its finances going back 10 years a “third party investigation into the climate of toxicity, bullying and lateral violence at the AFN,” and finally it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation now stat holiday in N.W.T.

July 13, 2022 53

 By Caitrin Pilkington  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning this year, the Northwest Territories will join the…

Read more
National News

Champion of Champions Powwow is back and at a new location

July 13, 2022 46

By Bree Duwyn Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-It’s full speed ahead for the 2022…

Read more