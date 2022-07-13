Brantford Police advisory: High Risk Offender released

- Sexual Interference x 15
- Invite Sexual Touching x 4
- Print/Publish Child Pornography x 4
- Possess Child Pornography x 3
- Access Child Pornography
- Indecent Assault Female
- Sexual Assault
- Mischief x 3
Smith was arrested in Guelph in 2013, after police executed a search warrant at his home.
At the time, police said all the alleged victims in the case were known to him. Among them were three young siblings, according to their mother, who could not be named to protect the victims’ identify.
In 2013, the mother told CTV News the incidents involving her children occurred in 2010, but said her children have never opened up about them.“I had no idea until (CAS) showed up at my door,” she said.
Terms of Smith’s release include following a treatment plan arranged by his parole supervisor, no direct or indirect contact with all victims and family members of victims, and abiding by a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. He is not permitted to use the internet unless it’s for the purpose of seeking employment and not allowed to be in the presence of any children under the age of 18 without supervision.
Police said Smith is 6’1, 225 lbs., with green eyes and grey hair and must reside in Brantford.
Terms of his release include :
- Follow treatment plan/program to be arranged by parole supervisor to address all outstanding domain areas
- To participate in counselling with a mental health professional to address sexual deviancy
- No direct or indirect contact with all victims and family members of those victims unless communications are necessary for any or all of the following purposes: judicial proceedings, mediation sessions, CSC’s Restorative Opportunities program, or other such requirements, with prior written permission from parole supervisor
- Abide by a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for work-related reasons with parole supervisor’s written agreement
- Not permitted to consume alcohol or drugs
- Not to own, use, or possess any technological device that would allow access to the internet, unless previously approved in writing by parole supervisor
- Not to use the internet or other digital networks unless for the purposes of seeking employment, or while engaged in lawful employment and with parole officer’s advanced approval
- Immediately report all sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females and males and any changes to the status of the relationships/friendships to parole supervisor. This includes any attempts to initiate the above. This includes disclosing whether those above have parental responsibilities for children under the age of 18 years.
- Not to reside with another person without the prior knowledge and the written approval of parole supervisor
- Must reside at a specific place approved by Correctional Service of Canada
- Do not associate or communicate with any person you know or have reason to believe is involved in criminal activity.
- Not to be in the presence of any male or female children under the age of 18 years unless under the supervision of a person who has been deemed appropriate by the court and has been deemed a responsible adult who knows your criminal history and has been previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor.
- Not to communicate directly or indirectly by any means with any male or female children under the age of 18 years unless you do so under the supervision of a person who has been deemed appropriate by the court and has been deemed a responsible adult who knows your criminal history and has been previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor.
- Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 16 years are likely to congregate such as daycares, elementary and secondary schools, parks, and playgrounds, swimming pools and recreational centres.
Brantford Police Service said they are working closely with Correctional Service of Canada to monitor the terms of his release. Police are asking the public if they see Smith breaching any of the terms of his release to not approach, but call 9-1-1-
Allvictims involved in prior incidents have been notified of his release.
The Brantford Police Service said it is issuing this information and public advisory after careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Smith.
This public safety advisory has been issued under the authority of Regulation 265/98 of the Police Services Act, which allows for disclosure of personal information about an individual if it is reasonably believed that the individual poses a significant risk of harm to other persons or property and believes that such disclosure would reduce that risk.