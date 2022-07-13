National News
ticker

Brantford Police advisory: High Risk Offender released

July 13, 2022 155 views
William Michael Smith. (Submitted/Brantford Police Service)
BRANTFORD-Brantford Police have issued a public advisory after a man convicted of multiple child sexual assault and child pornography offences was released into the city last month.
  Police said William Michael Smith, 62, a “high risk” offender was released on parole June 28 with conditions to reside in Brantford.
 He was  convicted in 2016 of :

  Police said  Smith is 6’1, 225 lbs., with green eyes and grey hair and must  reside in Brantford.

Terms of his release include :

  • Follow treatment plan/program to be arranged by parole supervisor to address all outstanding domain areas
  • To participate in counselling with a mental health professional to address sexual deviancy
  • No direct or indirect contact with all victims and family members of those victims unless communications are necessary for any or all of the following purposes: judicial proceedings, mediation sessions, CSC’s Restorative Opportunities program, or other such requirements, with prior written permission from parole supervisor
  • Abide by a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for work-related reasons with parole supervisor’s written agreement
  • Not permitted to consume alcohol or drugs
  • Not to own, use, or possess any technological device that would allow access to the internet, unless previously approved in writing by parole supervisor
  • Not to use the internet or other digital networks unless for the purposes of seeking employment, or while engaged in lawful employment and with parole officer’s advanced approval
  • Immediately report all sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females and males and any changes to the status of the relationships/friendships to parole supervisor. This includes any attempts to initiate the above. This includes disclosing whether those above have parental responsibilities for children under the age of 18 years.
  • Not to reside with another person without the prior knowledge and the written approval of parole supervisor
  • Must reside at a specific place approved by Correctional Service of Canada
  • Not to reside with another person without the prior knowledge and the written approval of parole supervisor
  • Do not associate or communicate with any person you know or have reason to believe is involved in criminal activity.
  • Not to be in the presence of any male or female children under the age of 18 years unless under the supervision of a person who has been deemed appropriate by the court and has been deemed a responsible adult who knows your criminal history and has been previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor.
  • Not to communicate directly or indirectly by any means with any male or female children under the age of 18 years unless you do so under the supervision of a person who has been deemed appropriate by the court and has been deemed a responsible adult who knows your criminal history and has been previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor.
  • Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 16 years are likely to congregate such as daycares, elementary and secondary schools, parks, and playgrounds, swimming pools and recreational centres.

 

Brantford Police Service said they are working closely with Correctional Service of Canada to monitor the terms of his release. Police are asking the public if they see Smith breaching any of the terms of his release to not approach, but call 9-1-1-

Allvictims involved in prior incidents have been notified of his release.

The Brantford Police Service said it  is issuing this information and public advisory after careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Smith.

This public safety advisory has been issued under the authority of Regulation 265/98 of the Police Services Act, which allows for disclosure of personal information about an individual if it is reasonably believed that the individual poses a significant risk of harm to other persons or property and believes that such disclosure would reduce that risk.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation now stat holiday in N.W.T.

July 13, 2022 52

 By Caitrin Pilkington  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning this year, the Northwest Territories will join the…

Read more
National News

Champion of Champions Powwow is back and at a new location

July 13, 2022 46

By Bree Duwyn Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-It’s full speed ahead for the 2022…

Read more

Leave a Reply