Brantford Police advisory: High Risk Offender released

Sexual Interference x 15

Invite Sexual Touching x 4

Print/Publish Child Pornography x 4

Possess Child Pornography x 3

Access Child Pornography

Indecent Assault Female

Sexual Assault

Mischief x 3

Smith was arrested in Guelph in 2013, after police executed a search warrant at his home.

At the time, police said all the alleged victims in the case were known to him. Among them were three young siblings, according to their mother, who could not be named to protect the victims’ identify.

In 2013, the mother told CTV News the incidents involving her children occurred in 2010, but said her children have never opened up about them.“I had no idea until (CAS) showed up at my door,” she said.

Terms of Smith’s release include following a treatment plan arranged by his parole supervisor, no direct or indirect contact with all victims and family members of victims, and abiding by a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. He is not permitted to use the internet unless it’s for the purpose of seeking employment and not allowed to be in the presence of any children under the age of 18 without supervision.