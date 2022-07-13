Champion of Champions Powwow is back and at a new location

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-It’s full speed ahead for the 2022 Grand River “Champion of Champions Powwow after a two year COVID-19 shutdown.

The powwow is not only back but changing its location to a new venue next door to the Ohsweken Speedway at Six Nations..

Powwow committee member Charlene Bomberry said the powwow has found a new home with enough space to allow for upgrades and for future growing of the event, already the largest powwow in Ontario.

Bomberry told Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) in a Zoom meeting Tuesday (July 12), the decision to leave Chiefswood Park on Highway 54 was theirs.

“The park is basically too small for the size of our event now, and with all of the changes and upgrades over there, a lot of the space was taken away from us,” said Charlene Bomberry. “So we had to find another venue that could take us.”

Recently, Chiefswood Park, operated by Six Nations’ Economic Development Corporation, has undergone upgrades to their camping facilities.

In a June 14th SNEC meeting councillors questioned if space on the grounds, now being occupied by rental cabins, a splash pad and a new retail store left little space for the powwow, Six Nations largest tourism activity. No representatives of the powwow’s committee were present to clarify the reason.

With less than two weeks until the powwow Charlene Bomberry told SNEC at its July 12th meeting, the first decision was deciding whether it would even be taking place this year.

Bomberry said when Glenn Styres extended an invitation to use the speedway andthe powwow committee took the offer, after making the difficult decision to leave the park.

She also addressed concerns that SNEC had regarding traffic control over the course of the two-day event, which has drawn upwards of 20,000 attendees to Six Nations annually.

“We are working with Six Nations Police for traffic control if it’s needed,” said Bomberry, who hopes that the traffic congestion will be more manageable than year’s past.

Councillor Nathan Wright said that the traffic is a part of the “powwow experience” and will allow the community to “get back to those grassroots” of celebrating post COVID-19.

“I think that this move (from Chiefswood Park to Ohsweken Speedway)…” said Councillor Wright, “will be bigger and better.”

This will be Six Nations’ first powwow since 2019, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will host approx. 33 food trucks and over 100 vendors and information booths, Bomberry said.

Elected Chief Mark Hill commended the powwow committee for “making the tough decision to move” from Chiefswood Park.

“We’re all happy to be back, and going forward, we’re going to be staying at the Ohsweken Speedway,” said Bomberry. “They’re very accommodating and the space is much larger. There are improvements back there as well, in the pit area, and it is well lit.”

A race is scheduled to take place Friday night before the weekend event but Bomberry said they are prepared. “We’re going to be hustling Friday night and Saturday morning to get everything done,” she said. “We know there are going to be glitches, and suggestions for improvement are always welcomed.”

A shaded area will be provided for seniors and persons with disabilities, as well as various canopies set out around the grounds to offer a break from the sun.

Bomberry said that a camping area will be available for dancers and singers and they will “go with the flow” to those who wish to camp out.

The 2022 Grand River “Champion of Champions” Powwow will be held at the Ohsweken Speedway, located at 1987 Chiefswood Road on Six Nations.

