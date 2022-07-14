Brantford Police advisory to property damage on city bike path

Thumbtacks located on trail

BRANTFORDThe Brantford Police Service issued a public advisory today, Thursday, July 14, warning anyone using the T.H. & B Rail Trail bike path in the Shellard Lane/Conklin Road area that thumbtacks have been found on the path.

Police said at about 7:50 a.m. roughly 50 brass-coloured thumbtacks were located and removed from the trail. As a result of this incident, damage has been reported to several bicycles. No physical injuries have been reported as a result of the vandalism.

Police said discovery of the items on the track poses significant safety risks to everyone who is utilizing the trail system.

In addition to the safety risk to pedestrians and cyclists, the tacks could also pose a risk of injury to young children and pet owners who may walk dogs along the trail. Police are reminding dog owners of the requirement to ensure dogs are leashed when utilizing the trails. Proper use of a leash will also provide control of a pet’s actions and help to prevent injury to canine companions should an object be found on the trails.

The Brantford Police Service is reminding all trail users – pedestrians and cyclists – to be mindful of your surroundings.

Please report any occurrences of this nature to the Brantford Police Service Non-Emergency line 519-756-7050, or alternately, a report can be made online at https://www.brantfordpolice.ca/online-reporting

