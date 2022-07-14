Brantford Police seeking help in locating missing man

BRANTFORD- Brantford Police Service are seeking the public’s help in locating Andrew West, 30, who was last seen July 10,2022 in the Terrace Hill area of the city.

Andrew West is described as male, Indigenous, 6’3” tall, 175 lbs, medium build, with brown eyes and short, black hair.

Andrew was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white muscle shirt, Converse shoes and a bandanna around his head.

Brantford police are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information, which may help to confirm Andrew’s location and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-756-7050.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

