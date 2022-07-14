New Brunswick designates 100,000 hectares of protected lands and waters

FREDERICTON- The New Brunswick government is designating nearly 100,000 hectares of newly protected areas as part of its commitment to double protected lands and waters in the province.

Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland made the announcement today in Fredericton, saying the designation will allow hiking, camping and hunting, while restricting activities such as timber harvesting, mining and quarrying.

With the announcement, the province has protected roughly 420,000 hectares and expects to get to 700,000 hectares by April 2023, which Holland says that would be equivalent to about 19 Fundy National Parks.

Environmental groups are applauding the announcement and say it’s an important stage in conservation in the province.

However, some First Nations chiefs say the province ignored its duty to consult Indigenous nations.

Holland says he disagrees with that statement, and says there has been ongoing consultation from the start and it will continue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.

