At Tungasuvvingat Inuit food bank, community helps community

July 15, 2022 19 views

 By Matteo Cimellaro

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On a recent summer morning, elders are lining up for Tungasuvvingat Inuit’s (TI) food bank for the usual produce selection of colourful chard, heirloom tomatoes  and kale, among other fresh fruits, vegetables and non-perishables. But  there is also a selection of home: traditional country foods like  candied char belly, seal meat, and tuktu (frozen caribou cubes). Once  elders finish collecting their groceries, they gather and catch up in  Inuktitut.

It’s just another food distribution day for TI in the  Vanier neighbourhood of Ottawa, and volunteers and staff are hard at  work providing the community with healthy and healing foods. It’s an  essential community program, even more pronounced after three years of a  global pandemic and rising prices at the grocery stores.

The  squeeze of rising food costs has increased the need for TI’s communal  food bank, as well as made daily operations harder to manage. Rhona  Huneault, manager of food security at TI, says that lines at the food  bank are growing longer and its grocery bills have doubled.

“Sometimes  between $1,500 and $2,000 is now $3,000. We don’t buy anything more or  less than we did,” she says. “I can’t believe the change.”

Huneault says new community members who until now have never needed the food bank’s services, are arriving. A good number are working-class  community members. Huneault receives weekly requests for food gift  cards, and community members who cannot travel to Vanier are asking for  aid to feed their families.

“The poverty line is now into what was once the middle class,” Huneault says. “People are reaching out to  us and saying they don’t have food week to week.”

“The need grows daily,” she continues.

Huneault  and TI do their best to continue support for community members,  particularly those who cannot travel to the food bank.

During the  Omicron variant shutdown last winter, TI secured funding to provide  families weekly food gift cards to ensure the community is food-secure.

With this growing need comes greater ambition. Huneault’s dream is to build a new community food  centre called Qaggiq (an Inuktitut word for a huge igloo that  communities in the North will build to gather and feast).

It’s  part of a mission to move from food security to food sovereignty, a  shift that allows community members to select all the foods they want,  rather than settling for what is available.

For Huneault, food  sovereignty is all about feedback on what foods the community wants to  eat, so TI can stock up on those items. The centre would have a main  floor stocked with a walk-in fridge, freezer and pantry shelves; another  floor would be supplied with a new kitchen for the community to gather,  cook, and feast.

It’s  difficult for Inuit in Ottawa to access country foods, essential for  their well-being. TI has adopted the slogan “decolonizing the palate,”  which staff will use moving forward.

The food bank is trying to shift  away from just canned and boxed food to health-promoting cultural foods.

Huneault works with several food sources, including a local organic farm and several hunters and fisheries, to serve all-important country  foods to the community.

Joan Cunha, a TI staff member who was raised in an outpost camp on Baffin Island eating and preparing country foods, told Canada’s National Observer  having a diversity of cultural foods available in a communal  environment is essential to the mental and physical health of community  members.

“We grew up with country food. It’s our soul food,” she  says.

“It’s sharing, it’s seeing, it’s gathering. The more you share,  the more it tastes better.”

Cunha says community members will  share their allotted country foods with each other, so everybody can  experience the culinary diversity of the North, with the added flavour  of sharing a taste of home.

Community member Kevin Ettagik honours that culture when he wakes up on food bank day to bake bannock for the others.

“It’s good to have decent bannock because sometimes the bannock bus has some crappy bannock,” Ettagik says.

Ettagik acknowledges the importance of providing his perfected bannock to the  community because it’s a part of Inuit culture and his own upbringing.

“It’s  part of survival. That’s what I survived on when I was a young little  pup, I survived on bannock and tea. That’s why I want to give bannock in  my old age. I want to make sure everyone has some,” he says.

Note to readers: TI food bank, although open to food donations, prefers monetary support in order to provide community members with health-promoting foods like fresh produce and country foods.

  Matteo Cimellaro  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the  CANADA’S NATIONAL OBSERVER . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada. Turtle Island News does not receive LJI government funding.

 

 

 

