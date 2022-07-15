Former Westbank First Nations Chief running again

The former longtime Chief of the Westbank First Nation is running for his old job again.

Robert Louie announced his candidacy Thursday JUly 14, 2022, releasing a statement saying “It’s time that I ran again as Chief for the Westbank First Nation,” said Louie .

“WFN needs leadership, unity, and the members need prosperity. As the past Chief of WFN for 24 years I have the experience, the knowledge, and the drive to meet the challenges WFN has been facing to restore confidence within the Membership and the Administration. Mentorship is needed within council, and I am prepared to offer that mentorship.”

Louie is a national award winning businman. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and is the owner of Indigenous World Winery and Distillery, Kelowna West Manufacturing Home Park among other business ventures.

WFN members go to the poll on Sept. 15. They are electing a new chief, members will be voting in four councillors for three-year terms.

Previous Chief Christopher Derickson resigned suddenly last month, blaming corruption in the First Nation.

