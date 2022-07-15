National News
ticker

Former Westbank First Nations Chief running again

July 15, 2022 26 views

Robert Louie former Westbank First Nation chief is seeking re-election

The former longtime Chief of the Westbank First Nation is running for his old job again.

Robert Louie announced  his candidacy Thursday JUly 14, 2022, releasing a statement saying “It’s time that I ran again as Chief for the Westbank First Nation,” said Louie .

“WFN needs leadership, unity, and the members need prosperity. As the past Chief of WFN for 24 years I have the experience, the knowledge, and the drive to meet the challenges WFN has been facing to restore confidence within the Membership and the Administration. Mentorship is needed within council, and I am prepared to offer that mentorship.”

Louie is a national award winning businman. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and is the owner of Indigenous World Winery and Distillery, Kelowna West Manufacturing Home Park among other business ventures.

WFN members go to the poll on Sept. 15. They are electing a new chief, members will be voting in four councillors for three-year terms.

Previous Chief Christopher Derickson resigned suddenly last month, blaming corruption in the First Nation.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Call for Extension to Day School Compensation

July 15, 2022 69

 By Eric Shih  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Northern Ontario MPP says it’s not right to…

Read more
National News

Leah Omeasoo: The healing power of jingle dress dancing and powwow culture

July 15, 2022 26

 By Chevi Rabbit  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Leah Omeasoo-Gillette is a member of Samson Cree Nation,…

Read more

Leave a Reply