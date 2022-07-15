Six Nations Police’ ‘Project Reunion’ nets over $1.5 million in drugs and guns in major drug sweep

By Lynda Powless

Editor

OHSWEKEN & BRANTFORD, ON- Police have seized over $1.5 million in drugs, guns, currency and jewlery and arrested three people after raiding properties at Six Nations and in the city of Brantford Wednesday (July 14, 2022) in a major drug bust.

Six Nations Police launched its “Project Reunion,” a lengthy nine month investigation, Wednesday (July 14) executing search warrants simultaneously on Six Nations and in surrounding areas that netted over $1.5 million in drugs, guns, currency and jewellery.

Six Nations Police Service “Project Reunion” focused on illicit drugs being trafficked on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory and surrounding areas. As a result Six Nations Police Service obtained 15 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrants which were executed simultaneously with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police and Brantford Police Service.

As a result, police seized the following from two residences in the City of Brantford:

– Approximately 6 kilograms of methamphetamine

– Approximately 4 kilograms of cocaine

– Approximately half a kilogram of fentanyl

– Large quantity of prescription drugs which includes hydromorphone, oxycodone & alprazolam

– 18 firearms and ammunition

– Approximately $86,000 Canadian currency

– Approximately $200,000 in jewellery

Police have arrested and charged Justin Wayne Allen Aumell, 31,of Brantford, Ontario with the following criminal offences:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – hydromorphone

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – alprazolam

Possession of oxycodone

Fail to Comply with Release Order: Other Than to Attend Court

Firearm: Unauthorized Possession (18 counts)

Firearm: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession

Weapon: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession

Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition (four counts)

Possession Prohibited Weapon (two counts)

Firearm, Ammunition: Careless Use (five counts)

Firearm: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order (38 counts)

Proceeds of Crime over $5,000

Possession Stolen Property Under $5,000

AND



Shanna Julieanna VanEevery, 29, of Brantford, Ontario with the following criminal offences:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – hydromorphone

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – alprazolam

Possession of oxycodone

Firearm: Unauthorized Possession (18 counts)

Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition (four counts)

Possession Prohibited Weapon (two counts)

Firearm, Ammunition: Careless Use (five counts)

Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000

AND



Catherine Lowes, 59, of Brantford, Ontario has been charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – methamphetamine

Firearm: Unauthorized Possession (16 counts)

Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition (three counts)

Firearm, Ammunition: Careless Use

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000

All three accused were held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

Six Nations Police are expecting to lay additional charges against other individuals involved in this investigation.

If anyone from the public has any information that would further assist this investigation please call 519-445-2811. If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward please call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com

